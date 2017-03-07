Best Women's Golf Shoes 2017\nWomen's golf shoes came come a long way in both technology and style. Our 2017 women's shoe guide is full of options that can improve comfort, traction and maybe even your swing. Read on to find a pair that fits your game.\nListed alphabetically by brand\nADIDAS ADIPOWER BOOST BOA\nThis shoe features Adidas' new midsole foam, which provides comfort for your heel and midfoot throughout the round. The sockliner forms to your foot as you walk to increase cushioning as well.\nPRICE: $180 | WEIGHT: 10.2 oz\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nADIDAS ADIPURE SPORT\nThe combination of heather textile with a coat of polyurethane over it makes for a stylish, and functional, upper. The polyurethane provides structure to the textile, and the textile provides breathability.\nPRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 7.9 oz\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nADIDAS ADIPURE TOUR\nThe adiPure last has been updated to make a more rounded toe and a wider forefoot. The height of the shoe has also been lowered, to improve comfort.\nPRICE: $130 | WEIGHT: 10.7 oz\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nADIDAS ADISTAR LITE BOA\nCheck out the closure system - those aren't your average shoelaces. The BOA closure system requires just a spin of that nob to tighten or loosen the laces to create a more secure fit.\nPRICE: $110 | WEIGHT: 8.3 oz\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nADIDAS CLIMACOOL KNIT\nBesides being fashion-forward and convenient, the velcro closure provides stability and support. The midsole was designed to be wider, which also increases stability.\nPRICE: $110 | WEIGHT: 6.9 oz\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nADIDAS CLIMACROSS BOOST\nThe light sockliner and foam midsole help provide cushioning and comfort, along with an upper made out of a textile mesh, which makes it more breathable. It's enough of a hybrid to be considered a street shoe.\nPRICE: $130 | WEIGHT: 9.3 oz\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nBIION BRIGHTS\nThese aren't your average golf shoes. The lightweight rubber composition takes away the need for socks, and there are enough color and pattern options to fill several closets.\nPRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 6.0 oz\nWEBSITE: biionfootwear.com\nCALLAWAY SOLAIRE\nBoth the upper and the liner are made of mesh, which makes this shoe lightweight, and extremely breathable. The traction elements work to give you grip on the course, while not getting in your way if you want to wear them around after you play.\nPRICE: $85| WEIGHT: 6.0 oz\nWEBSITE: callawaygolf.com\nECCO CASUAL KNIT\nThe upper is made out of a lightweight textile, so it's very breathable but still water resistant. The rows of traction elements on the outsole provide grip, while allowing you to wear them off-course.\nPRICE: $160 | WEIGHT: 9.5 oz.\nWEBSITE: ecco.com\nFOOTJOY ASPIRE\nA combination of spikes and traction elements provide you with ample grip throughout the round, while the waterproof upper keeps your feet dry in rainy or dewy conditions.\nPRICE: $160 | WEIGHT: 9.9 oz\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nFOOTJOY EMPOWER\nYour foot sits on a foam insole that has ridges in it that massage your foot while you walk. The upper is mesh, so it's lightweight and breathable to make this shoe even more comfy.\nPRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 7.5 oz\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nFOOTJOY TAILORED COLLECTION\nThere's always something classic about a leather upper - but the bottom of this shoe is certainly modern: The circular traction elements vary in size and position to give you grip right where you need it.\nPRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 9.0 oz\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nG/FORE BROGUE GALLIVANTER\nThe always-fashionable G/Fore has taken a classic design and updated it with their new color tones. The bottoms are spikeless, but don't worry about traction. These shoes are worn on the LPGA - they'll get the job done for your game, too.\nPRICE: $240 | WEIGHT: 9.4 oz\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nG/FORE BROGUE KILTIE GALLIVANTER\nThe Kiltie is removable, so you can go back to a more typical look in under a minute. The insole is a washable, antimicrobial foam, so it's comfortable and easy to keep smelling fresh.\nPRICE: $240 | WEIGHT: 10 oz\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nG/FORE CRUISER\nThis shoe takes the classic silhouette of a loafer, and adds the technological benefits of other shoes in the G/Fore line. That traction elements on the bottom of the Gallivanter are found on the bottom of this shoe, too.\nPRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 8.8 oz\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nNEW BALANCE MINIMUS NGB1005\nYou can see the running influence in these New Balance golf shoes. The midsole has a 4mm heel-toe drop, to keep your foot in a more neutral position so it can move naturally.\nPRICE: $70 | WEIGHT: 7.3 oz.\nWEBSITE: newbalance.com\nNIKE LUNAR COMMAND 2\nThe combination textile and synthetic upper is waterproof. The pieces that hold the shoelaces in place, called Flywire, provide wrap-around structure to hold your foot steady.\nPRICE: $135 | WEIGHT: 11.5 oz.\nWEBSITE: nike.com\nNIKE LUNAR CONTROL VAPOR\nThere's an internal mesh bootie that's stretchy to have give your foot a comfy, snug fit. This shoe is the women's version of the shoe Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are wearing this year.\nPRICE: $175 | WEIGHT: 10 oz.\nWEBSITE: nike.com\nPUMA BLAZE DISC\nWith a small spin, Puma's Disc technology tightens and loosens the laces on this shoe to give you a precise and secure fit. The insole regulates temperature, to keep your feet from sweating.\nPRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 9.3 oz.\nWEBSITE: puma.com\nPUMA IGNITE SPIKELESS SPORT\nThe upper is a combination of synthetic material and mesh - both of which are waterproof. The combination also makes the upper lightweight, breathable, and stable all at the same time.\nPRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 8.5 oz.\nWEBSITE: puma.com\nPUMA IGNITE STATEMENT\nOne of the more modern-looking shoes in this guide. The midsole is made out of a responsive foam, to provide comfort and stability throughout your swing.\nPRICE: $80 | WEIGHT: 9.1 oz.\nWEBSITE: puma.com\nPUMA TUSTIN SLIP-ON\nWear these shoes and you'll be on-trend both on and off the course. The traction elements are recessed, so it looks like even more of a street shoe than it actually is.\nPRICE: $70 | WEIGHT: 10.1 oz.\nWEBSITE: puma.com\nSKECHERS GO GOLF BIRDIE\nBoth the midsole and the insole are comfort-focused. You'll get cushioning from the midsole, and the insole forms to your foot for a fit that'll feel custom.\nPRICE: $85 | WEIGHT: 7.8 oz.\nWEBSITE: skechers.com\nRelated: The Best Men's Golf Shoes of 2017