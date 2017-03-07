Listed alphabetically by brand ADIDAS ADIPOWER BOOST BOA This shoe features Adidas&#39; new midsole foam, which provides comfort for your heel and midfoot throughout the round. The sockliner forms to your foot as you walk to increase cushioning as well. PRICE: $180 | WEIGHT: 10.2 oz WEBSITE: adidasgolf.com

Best Women's Golf Shoes 2017

Women's golf shoes came come a long way in both technology and style. Our 2017 women's shoe guide is full of options that can improve comfort, traction and maybe even your swing. Read on to find a pair that fits your game.

