Best Men's Golf Shoes 2017\nGolf shoes are evolving fast: from spikeless to no laces to forms that evoke running styles. Our 2017 men's shoe guide is full of options that can improve comfort, traction and maybe even your swing. Read on to find a pair that fits your game.\nWe've always assumed that spikes and shoelaces were necessary components of golf shoes. Turns out the newest models are challenging that notion. In place of traditional laces, some shoes feature disc-closure systems that secure the shoe snugly around your foot with the twist of a dial. As for spikeless shoes, we love them for how easy they are to wear from the office to the course and from the course to the bar. This year, however, we're reminded that spikeless shoes offer serious performance, too. Traction elements are more sophisticated and specific to your foot's motion to improve how you interact with the turf. Skeptical? Consider that tour players with even the most aggressive swings trust them in competition. Listed in alphabetically by brand
ADIDAS POWERBAND BOA BOOST
The midsole foam provides an active cushion while swinging and walking. The no-lace system, smartly perched on the tongue, finds your personal fit.
PRICE: $180 | WEIGHT: 12.7 oz.
WEBSITE: adidasgolf.com
ADIDAS ADIPOWER SPORT BOOST 3
The upper is textile, which helps keep the shoe light. Textile isn't the most solid material, so to increase support, Adidas added polyurethane to sections of it. Beyond stability, the polyurethane adds durability and water protection.
PRICE: $130 | WEIGHT: 11.8 oz.
WEBSITE: adidasgolf.com
ADIDAS ADIPOWER BOUNCE
This shoe has spikes, but just six of them. There's a blend of new, low-profile cleats and traction elements on the bottoms of these shoes to provide you with plenty of grip without being overly aggressive.
PRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 10.7 oz.
WEBSITE: adidasgolf.com
ADIDAS CROSSKNIT BOOST
Stability is built in all over this shoe. The heel counter keeps your heel and arch locked in, while the pieces extending from both sides of the heel create a type of saddle to provide wrap-around support to the whole foot.\nPRICE: $160 | WEIGHT: 11.7 oz.\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nADIDAS TOUR360 BOOST\nRight at the arch, there's a gap between the outsole and the rest of the shoe. This allows the forefoot and the heel to move naturally and independently, while allowing the outsole to maintain complete contact with the ground.\nPRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 16.9 oz.\nWEBSITE: adidasgolf.com\nBIION PATTERNS\nThe most fashion-forward version of yourself can pull these off. The rubber construction forms to your foot to give you that I'm-playing-barefoot feeling.\nPRICE: $90 | WEIGHT: 8.0 oz.\nWEBSITE: biionfootwear.com\nCALLAWAY CORONADO\nThe waterproof, microfiber leather upper keep your feet dry, while the polyurethane sockliner's ventilation capabilities keep them from overheating and getting sweaty.\nPRICE: $154.95 | WEIGHT: 11.6 oz.\nWEBSITE: callawaygolf.com\nCALLAWAY LA JOLLA\nThe casual styling of the microfiber leather upper disguises the hi-tech integration of cleats and traction elements on the sole.\nPRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 12.6 oz.\nWEBSITE: callawaygolf.com\nCALLAWAY SWAMI\nThe tongue was designed to promote airflow to provide your foot with a cooler environment to walk in throughout the round. The foam midsole increases comfort and helps absorb the impact of walking.\nPRICE: $155 | WEIGHT: 12 oz.\nWEBSITE: callawaygolf.com\nECCO CAGE PRO BOA\nTo get maximum traction from this spikeless shoe, Ecco's designers arranged 50 lugs\nin a web-like pattern that aligns with the foot's pressure points.\nPRICE: $230 | WEIGHT: 14.5 oz.\nWEBSITE: ecco.com\nECCO CASUAL HYBRID\nIf you need extra width, the leather inlay sole is removable. The outsole's traction elements work together to create 800 angles that grip the turf. No matter how your foot moves during your swing, these lugs will work to give you the stability you need.\nPRICE: $170 | WEIGHT: 16 oz.\nWEBSITE: ecco.com\nECCO COOL 18 GTX\nA waterproof layer surrounds your foot to, obviously, keep your foot dry. But this layer is also simultaneously breathable, so that sweat can get out.\nPRICE: $280 | WEIGHT: 16.1 oz.\nWEBSITE: ecco.com\nECCO GOLF LUX\nEcco kept things classic with this shoe, going with a leather upper and spikes on the bottom. The internal leather lining has holes in it for breathability.\nPRICE: $300 | WEIGHT: 18.5 oz\nWEBSITE: ecco.com\nFOOTJOY CONTOUR CASUAL\nThe leather uppers are waterproof. The forefoot and toe have a good amount of width, for comfort and stability. The midsole and insole are all about providing cushioning.\nPRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 13 oz.\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nFOOTJOY CONTOUR FIT\nThe Contour line is all about comfort. The soft, breathable midsole cushions your foot, and padding for the tongue and heel offer a snug fit.\nPRICE: $135 | WEIGHT: 14.0 oz.\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nFOOTJOY HYPERFLEX II\nTake a look at the upper on this shoe. It's designed to move like the ligaments in your foot, all while being light, breathable and comfortable.\nPRICE: $160 | WEIGHT: 14.3 oz.\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nFOOTJOY PRO/SL\nThe perimeter of the outsole is weighted to make the shoe more stable. The leather upper is waterproof. You'll see these shoes on tour players, including Adam Scott and Andrew "Beef" Johnston.\nPRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 13.1 oz.\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nFOOTJOY VERSALUXE\nThe last features a rounded toe for more comfort. The leather lining forms to your feet as you wear them, plus there's a bit of suede in the heel to help lock your foot and avoid slippage.\nPRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 12.8 oz.\nWEBSITE: footjoy.com\nG/FORE CRUISER\nAlways stylish, G/FORE has achieved the epitome of a wear-to-work hybrid shoe. The upper will fool your boss, and the traction won't fail you on the course.\nPRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 14.6 oz.\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nG/FORE CRUSADER\nThe sole is made out of lightweight material to improve flexibility. Style tip—if you're going to wear hi-tops with pants, make sure those pants aren't too long. Joggers are a good choice.\nPRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 13.5 oz.\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nG/FORE DISRUPTOR\nStreet shoe, meet golf shoe. The upper of this shoe will have everyone thinking you're wearing a styling street shoe when you're wearing it off-course. But when you're on-course, you'll still have all the traction you need.\nPRICE: $225 | WEIGHT: 15.0 oz.\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nG/FORE LONGWING GALLIVANTER\nThe classic leather upper is waterproof, and provides a contrast to the updated spikeless bottoms. The sockliner is washable and anti-microbial, so it'll be easy for you to keep these shoes smelling fresh.\nPRICE: $225 | WEIGHT: 14.9 oz.\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nG/FORE TUXEDO GALLIVANTER\nThis addition to the Gallivanter line showcases G/Fore's styling ability. The upper is a full-grain waterproof leather. Bubba Watson's wearing these shoes this season.\nPRICE: $195 | WEIGHT: 15.1 oz.\nWEBSITE: gfore.com\nNEW BALANCE NBG2004\nLove your running sneakers so much that you want to wear them on the course? These combine the flexible support of a running shoe with plenty of traction.\nPRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 11.7 oz.\nWEBSITE: newbalance.com\nNEW BALANCE MINIMUS NGB1005\nThe support system in the upper is engineered by fusing two synthetic layers together without stitching to provide lightweight stability. The ridges in the outsole increase flexibility.\nPRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 11.3 oz.\nWEBSITE: newbalance.com\nNIKE AIR ZOOM 90 IT\nThe multiple colorways give you the choice of whatever retro or classic look you're going for. Nike's Zoom cushioning is lightweight and absorbs the impact of your movements on-course.\nPRICE: $185 | WEIGHT: 12.2 oz.\nWEBSITE: nike.com\nNIKE LUNAR COMMAND 2\nThe synthetic/textile combination upper doesn't just look cool—it's also lightweight and waterproof to keep you comfortable and dry throughout your round. Support at the midfoot provides increased stability.\nPRICE: $135 | WEIGHT: 12.2 oz.\nWEBSITE: nike.com\nNIKE LUNAR CONTROL VAPOR\nYou might have seen Jason Day and Rory McIlroy wearing these. The spikeless outsole pattern was inspired by snowmobile treads for maximum ground contact.\nPRICE: $175 | WEIGHT: 11.7 oz.\nWEBSITE: nike.com\nPUMA IGNITE DISC EXTREME\nAn update of the spikeless sport, this shoe now features Puma's Disc technology to secure your foot in place. The upper is a combo of mesh and leather, and it's waterproof.\nPRICE: $140 | WEIGHT: 11.2 oz.\nWEBSITE: puma.com\nPUMA IGNITE DRIVE SPORT\nPuma took a minimalist approach to the spikes on this shoe: there are just five spikes, and then plenty of other traction elements on the outsole. The upper is made out of waterproof mesh.\nPRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 12.3 oz.\nWEBSITE: puma.com\nPUMA TITANTOUR IGNITE DISC\nThe leather upper juxtaposed with the internal textile lining provides both stability and comfort at the same time.\nPRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 15.6 oz.\nWEBSITE: puma.com\nPUMA TITANTOUR IGNITE DISC PREMIUM\nAdjustable gadgetry isn't exclusive to drivers and fairway woods. Puma's dial-closure system lets you customize the snugness to your liking.\nPRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 17.6 oz.\nWEBSITE: cobragolf.com\nSKECHERS GO GOLF ELITE 2\nThe outsole's traction elements vary in aggressiveness to give you grip where your foot needs it. The textile on the interior controls sweat.
PRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 13.6 oz.
WEBSITE: skechers.com
SKECHERS GO GOLF FOCUS
It's lightweight, waterproof and features the Skechers running-shoe heritage thanks to a cushy midsole and low heel-to-toe profile.
PRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 14.8 oz
WEBSITE: skechers.com
SKECHERS GO GOLF PRO 2
The mesh interior helps with breathability on hot days, and the low profile of the shoe makes sure your foot feels connected to the outsole and in turn, the ground.
PRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 15.3 oz
WEBSITE: skechers.com
UNDER ARMOUR SPIETH ONE
Under Armour and Jordan Spieth worked with cleat maker Champ to create spikes that help grip the turf and limit foot slippage.
PRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 16.7 oz
WEBSITE: underarmour.com