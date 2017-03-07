We&#39;ve always assumed that spikes and shoelaces were necessary components of golf shoes. Turns out the newest models are challenging that notion. In place of traditional laces, some shoes feature disc-closure systems that secure the shoe snugly around your foot with the twist of a dial. As for spikeless shoes, we love them for how easy they are to wear from the office to the course and from the course to the bar. This year, however, we&#39;re reminded that spikeless shoes offer serious performance, too. Traction elements are more sophisticated and specific to your foot&#39;s motion to improve how you interact with the turf. Skeptical? Consider that tour players with even the most aggressive swings trust them in competition. Read on to find a pair that fits your game.

Best Men's Golf Shoes 2017

Golf shoes are evolving fast: from spikeless to no laces to forms that evoke running styles. Our 2017 men's shoe guide is full of options that can improve comfort, traction and maybe even your swing. Read on to find a pair that fits your game.

By
Photos by