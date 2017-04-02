Our 18 favorite Masters merchandise items

Know somebody who'll be at Augusta National? Send them this list and kindly ask for a few items. Ultimately, there's something for everyone at the Masters merchandise center.
If you love golf and you love art, you're likely familiar with Lee Wybranski's work. The artist has made 100 prints of Augusta National's iconic 12th hole, and each print is selling for $225 (left). If you'd rather not pay that kind of money, you can buy a poster of that print for just $30 (right).
These needlepoint wallets ($115 for the wallet; $60 for the card case) are a perfect way to celebrate the Masters on a daily basis without being obnoxious about it. I've been using a card case as my wallet for two years now and it wears incredibly well over time.
There are three things about this long-sleeve shirt ($45) that make us love it: the front of it is clean, with just a Masters logo; "2017" isn't printed anywhere on the shirt, making it timeless; while it comes in an array of fun colors, its navy and white options will match essentially anything you wear.
Everyone loves a good tumbler, and the merchandise store is offering them in three different sizes: 12 ounces ($14); 16 ounces ($16); and 24 ounces ($24). We love these tumblers more than a few others offered in the store because they don't say "2017" anywhere on them. (Are you noticing a trend? We prefer items that don't say the year on them.)
Signs By The Sea has become a prominent fixture at golf's biggest tournaments, and we couldn't be more excited about that. These signs ($45-95) are perfect items for your man cave or office, and if they're too pricey for your liking there are smaller Signs By The Sea magnets that cost just $10.
CatStudio's bold, funky design has come to the Masters in a variety of forms: glasses (35 for a set of two); cocktail napkins ($15 for a pack of 40); coasters ($18 for a set of two); hand towels ($25), serving trays ($100); and pillows ($175). These items are a lively, unique way to celebrate the iconic tournament.
We love how subtle the Masters logos are on these glasses. As such, they celebrate the tournament in a classy, sophisticated way. The array of designs will ensure you'll find a style that best fits your drinking style.
Champagne flute: $36 for a set of two Wine glass: $38 for a set of two Stemless wine glass: $38 for a set of two 14-ounce beer glass: $38 for a set of two 12.5-ounce whiskey glass: $38 for a set of two
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.
©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved