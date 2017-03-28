Best Dressed Last Week on Tour: Dustin Johnson

Must Reads
By

If you often wonder how a golf polo should fit, how long a trouser should be, how to pair colors together, etc., then look no further than Dustin Johnson as the golfer to emulate. Week in and week out, the world No. 1 golfer wears clothes that fit perfectly, a rare sight on the PGA Tour. Notice how the sleeves of his polo end well above his elbow, and they wrap around his arms just tight enough to reveal their definition without making it look as if he's trying too hard to show off his biceps. And his trousers break ever so slightly on the top of his shoe, making them the ideal length. While Johnson often opts for a sleek, monochromatic look, on Sunday at Austin Country Club he sported pops of blue. He matched the two hues of blue in his polo with the blue stripes in his shoes, which nicely pulled together his entire look. Most viewers might assume Adidas Golf does all this work for him, but Johnson builds his outfits himself, and he consistently does so with understated class and confidence.

If you're interested in shopping Johnson's look, scroll down to check out the individual pieces he wore on Sunday.

1

New Era Tour 9Fifty cap ($20)

New Era Tour 9Fifty cap ($20)
2

Adidas Golf Climachill tonal-stripe polo ($75)

Adidas Golf Climachill tonal-stripe polo ($75)
3

Adidas Golf Ultimate 365 solid pant ($80)

Adidas Golf Ultimate 365 solid pant ($80)
4

Adidas Golf 3-stripes reversible belt ($60)

5

Adidas Golf TOUR360 Boost shoe ($200)

Ashley Mayo is a senior editor at Golf Digest and oversees the magazine’s social media platforms. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 2 handicap.
