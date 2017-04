At 25, he's on the border of being too young for the list. Conversely, he's up to No. 4 in the world rankings, and has already made 18 major appearances (two as an amateur). With 13 professional wins and five top-10 major finishes, Matsuyama clearly has what it takes to get it done on the biggest stage. This is likely a case of when, not if, he'll become Japan's first major winner.