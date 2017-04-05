Photos: At The 2017 Masters\nExclusive images from Golf Digest photographers Dom Furore, JD Cuban and Ben Walton at Augusta National.\nPatrons are evacuated off the course on Wednesday due to poor weather. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nA security guard keeps an eye on things while rain begins to fall Wednesday morning at Augusta National. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nRory Mcilroy practices his bunker shots on Wednesday. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nDustin Johnson practices a shot from behind a tree on the 13th hole during a practice round on Wednesday. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nA young patron watches play during a practice round on Wednesday. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nRory Mcilroy watches his shot during a practice round on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nThe sun sets on Augusta National on Tuesday evening. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nA Grounds Crew tends to the course after play on Tuesday. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nA Grounds Crew member prepares the course for play after practice rounds on Tuesday. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nSecurity guards sit behind the 6th green on Tuesday after play. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nThe famous Masters scoreboard near the first hole stands in the wind on Tuesday. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nA caddie is seen during a practice round on Tuesday (Photo by JD Cuban)\nA scoreboard is seen at the end of a grandstand at Augusta National on Tuesday. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nA patron takes a photograph during practice rounds on Tuesday. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nAfternoon light shines through the inside of a grandstand on Tuesday. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nHenrik Stenson takes his third shot on the 13th hole during Tuesday's practice round. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nPatrons relax in the sun during Tuesday's practice round. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nA father and his son watch play during the practice rounds Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nRoss Fisher watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during a practice round Tuesday. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nA flag leans against a tree during a practice round on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nA tree trimmer works on a weather-damaged tree during the practice rounds on Tuesday. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nPaul Casey tees off on the 18th hole during Tuesday's practice round. (Photo by Ben Walton)\nMorning light falls on the 12th green before play on Tuesday. (Photo by Ben Walton)\nA patron's cup of beer sits on a custom Augusta National engraved table at Amen Corner on Tuesday. (Photo by Dom Furore)\nDaniel Summerhays hits his second shot on the 11th hole during a practice round Tuesday morning. (Photo by JD Cuban)\nThe Augusta National clubhouse is seen during a practice round on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Dom Furore)