Rules Modernization
A comprehensive guide to the new Rules of Golf
The United State Golf Association and the R&A unveiled a comprehensive proposal of what they’d like the Rules of Golf to be starting Jan. 1, 2019. According to one of the USGA’s chief officials, John Bodenhamer, the two organizations are in lockstep about making the rules easier to understand and apply. Now they’d like to hear from you. For the next six months, you can write, email or call and give them your opinion about the rules they want to change, the rules they haven’t changed, and things you’d like to see change. Once that comment period is done on Aug. 31, golf’s governing bodies will review the feedback and finalize the new rules, with the plan to announce them early in 2018 before the 2019 adoption date. “We’re really curious what the reaction to this is going to be,” Bodenhamer says. Contact them at usga.org/rules. Or call 908-326-1850. Here is a rundown of the most significant changes. Remember these are proposed changes, not mandates.
