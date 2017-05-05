9 things that should be banned from golf\nEarlier this week the USGA sent out a notice that green-reading materials could soon be prohibited. Which made us wonder: what else should be banned from golf?\nKnow why so few guys on tour do it? Because it doesn't work.\nThese are usually held by the golfers who want to be taken seriously. Sadly, it has the opposite effect.\nWe get it, you played Pebble Beach seven years ago. Keep that memento in your den, not on your bag.\nIf you lack the ability to count to eight, this tacky device won't get the job done, either.\nGolf is slow enough as is. Speed things up by painting those white stakes red.\nThere's this new thing called a "score board" that does the job quite well. Besides, you don't see LeBron James asking Steph Curry how many points his team scored in the second quarter. It would be chaos out there.\n"But they even the field!" Yes, because a touchdown counts for 12 points for some quarterbacks and just six for others. Doesn't this defeat the entire ethos of competition?\nAny club that has a pants-only dress code is a course you don't want to play.\nI hate this guy.