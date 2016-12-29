2017 New Year's resolutions for five of golf's brightest stars

By almost every statistical assessment, Fowler's game improved in 2016. So how did the 28 year old go from one of golf's "Big 4" to failing to finish inside the top 30 at every major? The flat stick is the culprit. In his breakout 2015 campaign, Fowler ranked fourth in overall putting average, 12th in putting average and 35th in one-putt percentage. Last year, those ranks dropped to 98th in overall putting, 80th in putting average and 125th in one-putt percentage. If Fowler wants to reinsert himself among the game's best, he has to get it done on the dance floor.