2017 New Year's resolutions for five of golf's brightest stars

If you're wondering what caused Spieth's 2016 slide -- if you can call three worldwide wins and coming this
close to a green jacket a down year -- his iron performance sticks out like a sore thumb. In 2015, he ranked 11th in strokes gained: approach-the-green, 26th in hole proximity (1st in hole proximity from the rough) and 49th in GIR percentage. Last season, those ranks dropped to 87th in sg: approach, 91st in pin proximity (73rd from the rough) and 145th in GIR. The two-time major winner switched
to new sticks and promptly won the Australian Open, which could signal a revival to his iron play.