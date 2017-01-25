2017 Golf Equipment Change Tracker\nLogging all the big equipment switches made by players for the 2017 season.\nWith Nike's exit from the equipment business, the 14-time major winner announced that he is partnering with TaylorMade for woods, irons and wedges. Woods switched to a Bridgestone ball and went back to his old Scotty Cameron putter.\nRory McIlroy informed NoLayingUp.com at the end of 2016 that he would be switching to Callaway woods and irons, Titleist ball and wedges, and Odyssey putter. McIlroy, however, has not officially signed any endorsement deals, giving him freedom to tinker with his bag.\nThe women's No. 1 player left Callaway to join the PXG equipment staff. The company also signed reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang (who used PXG irons in her win but wasn’t on staff), three-time LPGA winner Christina Kim and former Solheim Cup star Ryann O’Toole.\nAlso stranded behind by Nike, Casey signed a metalwoods deal with TaylorMade and ball endorsement with Titleist.\nThe former Rookie of the Year will be playing 2017 with a bag full of Callaway sticks, switching from TaylorMade.\nWatson still has Ping clubs in the bag, but made waves when signing up for the Volvik golf ball. The two-time Masters winner said the ball will occasionally be pink. "I took five balls out and hit all kinds of shots,” Watson said. “Teddy [caddie Ted Scott] bought some and tested them as well. And we couldn’t come up with anything wrong with them. Then it comes down to the fun factor—how could you not want a colored ball when you have a colored driver?”"\nThe 2014 U.S. Women's Open winner has inked with Callaway, while still wearing Nike apparel.\nKaufman signed a metalwoods deal with TaylorMade in early January.\nEnglish went back to Ping, signing a multi-year agreement with the Phoenix-based manufacturer.\nThe two-time Walker Cup player has signed with Callaway.\nO'Hair left long-time sponsor TaylorMade for a Titleist deal.