2017 British Open: 13 picks to win at Royal Birkdale\nOur weekly ranking of the 13 best bets (with updated Vegas odds) to win the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.\nOpen Championship history: T-4 in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 12/1 (Tied for second favorite with Rory McIlroy behind Dustin Johnson, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook)\nReason to pick: Spieth's so-called "slump" is a thing of the past after his dramatic win at the Travelers Championship. He leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach-to-the-green and that will come in handy at Royal Birkdale, where precision takes priority over distance.\nCause for concern: Other than missing a playoff by one shot at St. Andrews in 2015, Spieth hasn't finished higher than T-30 in three other Open appearances.\nOpen Championship history: Ten top-10s, including two runner-ups (2007, 2014).\nCurrent Vegas odds: 15/1\nReason to pick: The Spaniard has a sparkling track record at the Open, including finishing no worse than T-6 the past three years. The reigning Masters champ's wedding is reportedly scheduled for the week after this tournament. He's already said he won't wear the green jacket to the ceremony, but we imagine he'd fancy a toast from the claret jug at the reception.\nCause for concern: About the only course in the Open rota where Garcia hasn't played particularly well is Birkdale, where he's finished just T-29 and T-51. Although, to be fair, he was just 18 for the first of those.\nOpen Championship history: Two top-10s, five missed cuts.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: While we're not holding Sergio Garcia's performance at 18 in 1998 against him, we're counting Rose's incredible T-4 finish that year at 17(!). The Englishman certainly has good memories here, and we're expecting something closer to his runner-up performance at the Masters rather than his surprising missed cut at Erin Hills.\nCause for concern: Amazingly, that T-4 at 17 remains Rose's best Open finish. How is that possible?!\nOpen Championship history: Two top-fives, runner-up in 2014.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 15/1\nReason to pick: Always a solid wind player, Fowler is statistically having the best season of his career at second in strokes gained and first in scoring average. This hasn't translated to a bunch of wins, but one major victory would more than make up for some close calls.\nCause for concern: The longer he's in the conversation of "the best player without a major," the more the pressure and disappointment grows. Even if Fowler does a good job of concealing it.\nOpen Championship history: Three top-10s, T-2 in 2011.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 9/1 (Betting favorite)\nReason to pick: He's the favorite for a reason. The World No. 1 nearly won four consecutive PGA Tour events earlier this season, and has made seven straight cuts in this tournament, including five top-15s, after an MC in his 2010 debut.\nCause for concern: DJ has cooled of late, missing the cut at the Memorial and the U.S. Open. This is good news for his backers, though, as his odds have been raised from 6/1 to a slightly more tempting 9/1.\nOpen Championship history: T-6 in 2013.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: The new World No. 2 is fresh off a T-2 at the U.S. Open. Depending on the day, the "best player without a major" conversation starts with either Hideki or Rickie Fowler. But this brilliant ball-striker could end all that talk involving him at Royal Birkdale.\nCause for concern: Matsuyama hasn't come close to matching that T-6 in his Open debut four years ago. OK, so that's a stretch. There's not much cause for concern here.\nOpen Championship history: Winner in 2014.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 12/1\nReason to pick: It feels weird to have a man tied with Jordan Spieth for second-favorite status this low. McIlroy won the last time this event was played in England, and he's still ranked third in the world despite an injury-plagued 2017.\nCause for concern: McIlroy seemed to shake off some of that rust with a final-round 64 at the Travelers Championship. Still, the fact that he had an open audition for five different putters the day before gives us pause.\nOpen Championship history: Five top-10s, including a runner-up in 2012.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 30/1\nReason to pick: The 2013 Masters may be Scott's lone major title, but this is the major the Aussie has played the best for his career. Everyone remembers the collapse to lose to Ernie Els in 2012, but Scott realistically could have won three consecutive claret jugs from 2012 to 2014. At 30/1, he's a semi-steal.\nCause for concern: Is the sporadic playing schedule finally catching up to Scott? His 2017 PGA Tour results outside of a missed cut at Erin Hills have been fine, but he's yet to seriously contend on a Sunday this year with a backdoor T-6 at the Players standing as his best result.\nOpen Championship history: Three missed cuts.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 30/1\nReason to pick: Why does someone who has never advanced to the weekend in this tournament have such good odds? It helps that Fleetwood's breakout season includes a runner-up to Dustin Johnson in a World Golf Championship and a solo fourth at the U.S. Open. It also helps that Fleetwood grew up in Southport, just a few minutes from the course, and he used to sneak in a few holes here and there at Birkdale as a kid.\nCause for concern: Fleetwood has been waiting for a crack at the claret jug at his local course since nearly qualifying for the 2008 Open when he was a finalist at the British Amateur. Expectations will be high, and those odds are a little low for someone with such little major success.\nOpen Championship history: Three starts, including a T-10 in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 25/1\nReason to pick: Did you see the U.S. Open? The 27-year-old played flawlessly from tee to green at Erin Hills, and more impressively, looked unflappable under major final-round pressure for the first time. Also, don't forget that after finishing his career at Florida State, Koepka honed his skills as a pro in Europe, making his way up from the Challenge Tour.\nCause for concern: Koepka will arrive at Royal Birkdale having not hit a shot in competition since sinking his final putt at the U.S. Open. And will he find any gyms up to his standards in Southport?\nOpen Championship history: Defending champ.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: Stenson shot the lowest aggregate score in major championship history last year at Royal Troon, concluding with a final-round 63 to hold off Phil Mickelson. Before that, there was a runner-up and two T-3s, including one in 2008, the last time Royal Birkdale hosted.\nCause for concern: In 2017, the Swede has a T-7 at the Valspar, a T-16 at the Players, and six missed cuts in eight PGA Tour starts. However, he's played better on the European Tour with four top-10s, and 20/1 seems like a pretty fair price for a man who will have an edge at a course that won't promote bombing and gouging.\nOpen Championship history: T-3 in 2012.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 60/1\nReason to pick: No stranger to success in the wind, Snedeker finished T-3 at Royal Lytham in 2012 despite rounds of 74 and 73 over the weekend. The Ryder Cuppper seems over a hand injury that bothered him in the spring with a recent T-9 at the U.S. Open and T-14 at the Travelers.\nCause for concern: Until he gets it done on the Sunday of a major, that 2012 finish -- as well as a couple of final-round struggles at Augusta National -- will be reason to worry.\nOpen Championship history: T-9 in 2016.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 100/1\nReason to pick: OK, so this might be a bit of a stretch, but what do you expect from a 100-to-1 shot? The six-time PGA Tour winner picked up his first top-10 at a major last year at Royal Troon and then bettered that with a T-5 at the U.S. Open. Haas also has 10 top-25s in 16 starts this season, and he's a sneaky-good wind player.\nCause for concern: Before we pick Bill Haas to win a major, we'd like to actually see him contend for one. Still, at 100/1, he's one of the better value bets out there.