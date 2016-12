After the field went low on the first two days of the Players Championship -- Jason Day was a record 15 under through 36 holes -- TPC Sawgrass overcorrected in Round 3 with tough pin positions and shaved greens. Rory McIlroy said it felt like a U.S. Open, Kevin Chappell called the greens dead and bald, and Keegan Bradley spoke for some who claimed the speeds of the putting surfaces bordered on the edge of out of control. The third-round scoring average was a whopping 75.59, more than three strokes over par and more than four strokes higher than that of each of the first two days, and seven players failed to break 80.