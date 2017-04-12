His father, Victor, a former tour pro and teacher, first introduced Sergio to the game at age 3 and has coached him ever since. Back in the early 2000s, the two retooled Sergio’s swing to be less reliant on timing in pressure situations.
The Masters Champ Up Close

17 Things You Need To Know About Sergio Garcia

How familiar are you with the 2017 Masters champion? Here are a few things you should know about Sergio Garcia

