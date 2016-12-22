17 crazy golf stats from 2016\nAverage place on the World Ranking held by the winners of the 46 PGA Tour events played in 2016. (Jason Dufner was 120th when he won the CareerBuilder Challenge in January).\nNumber of PGA Tour events won by players ranked inside the top 10. (Two different players won while ranked No. 1: Jordan Spieth at Kapalua and Jason Day at the Players).\nNumber of PGA Tour events won by players ranked outside the top 200 in 2016. (Quicken Loans winner Billy Hurley was the lowest ranked player to claim victory at 607.)\nPlayers on the PGA Tour who earned more than $1 million in the 2015-'16 season. Robert Streb was No. 107 with $1,003,363. By comparison on the LPGA Tour there were 15 players who made more than $1 million.\nAverage age of the winners in the 36 LPGA Tour events played in 2016. By comparison, the average age of PGA Tour winners in 2016 was 31.6.\nNumber of winners on the LPGA Tour who were 20 or younger. By comparison, there were none on the PGA Tour, Si Woo Kim being the youngest winner at 21.\nNumber of winners on the LPGA Tour who were 30 or older. Brittany Lang was 30 when she won the U.S. Women’s Open in July. By comparison 28 of the 46 winners on the PGA Tour were 30 or older.\nTop-10 finishes, in 22 starts, from Dustin Johnson during the 2015-’16. No tour member has had more top-10s in a season since Vijay Singh in 2005 (18). The 68.1 percent clip was the best by a player on the PGA Tour since Rory McIlroy in 2013-’14 and the second best of anyone since 2011.\nPlayers whose only top-10 finish on the PGA Tour in 2015-’16 was a victory: Vaughn Taylor (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) Charley Hoffman (Valero Texas Open), Brian Stuard (Zurich Classic of New Orleans) and Greg Chalmers (Barracuda Championship).\nPlayers who were ranked outside the top 10 on the FedEx Cup points list at the start of the playoffs who managed to advance to the Tour Championship. Sean O’Hair was 108th entering The Barclays, where he finished T-2. He then had a T-53 at the Deutsche Bank, T-52 at the BMW and a T-17 at the Tour Championship to finish the season 27th.\nAmount, in dollars, that Rob Oppenheim missed earning a PGA Tour card during the Web.com Tour Finals Series. Oppenheim was in 26th on the money list with the top 25 qualifying for tour cards before the Web.com Tour Championship. When the event was cancelled due to Hurricane Matthew, Oppenheim saw his bubble burst.\nNumber of putts inside three feet that Ryan Palmer made without missing one in 2015-’16, the most of the 10 players on the PGA Tour who didn’t miss a single putt from that range during the season.\nNumber of putts Palmer has missed inside three feet, out of 2,075 chances, since the 2013-’14 season.\nNumber of putts made from 70 feet or longer on the PGA Tour in 2015-’16. Interestingly, Jason Day had three of them (71’ 0”, 74’ 8” and 75’ 0”).\nConsecutive fairways hit by Jason Gore on the PGA Tour in 2015-’16, the most of any player during the season (tour average is 9).\nConsecutive greens in regulation hit by Jim Furyk, the longest streak on the tour in 2015-'16. The run started with the eighth hole of the third round of the Travelers Championship and continued through his final-round 58 at TPC River Highlands.\nRounds in which Steven Bowditch, a International team Presidents Cup participant in 2015, failed to break 80 during he 2015-’16 PGA Tour season.