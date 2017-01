The Year Ahead 16 brazen predictions for the 2017 golf season Technically, the "new" golf season started in October at the Safeway Open. But with the calendar turning 2017 -- along with the game's best congregating in Hawaii for the SBS Tournament of Champions -- this serves as the perfect opportunity to look into the crystal ball and see what lies ahead. Here are 16 brazen predictions for the 2017 golf season.

