Beloved as a broadcaster, Oosterhuis had an incredible stretch in the early &#39;70s, winning four consecutive Order of Merit titles. However, that success never quite translated in the States, as he grabbed just one championship on American soil. He had the 1973 Masters by the horns, owning a three-shot lead after the third round. Alas, a late Sunday 74 was not enough, as Tommy Aaron&#39;s 68 beat Oosterhuis by two.
The Masters

13 players you forgot led the Masters

The roll call of green jacket winners are known by all. But do you remember these 13 players that at one point led the Masters?

