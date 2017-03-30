13 players you forgot led the Masters\nThe roll call of green jacket winners are known by all. But do you remember these 13 players that at one point led the Masters?\nBeloved as a broadcaster, Oosterhuis had an incredible stretch in the early '70s, winning four consecutive Order of Merit titles. However, that success never quite translated in the States, as he grabbed just one championship on American soil. He had the 1973 Masters by the horns, owning a three-shot lead after the third round. Alas, a late Sunday 74 was not enough, as Tommy Aaron's 68 beat Oosterhuis by two.\nThough he had just one PGA Tour win to his credit, Schlee racked up four top 10s in majors, including a T-8 at the 1977 Masters. He actually led after the first round of the '78 tournament, but two 75s and a 77 left him outside the top 40.\nFunseth achieved this feat twice. He was tied with Tom Watson after 36 holes in the '77 tournament (before a 74-73 led to a T-14 finish) and followed up the next spring with another 36-hole lead, this time hanging in with a 70-69 on the weekend. One problem: Gary Player fired a sizzling eight-under 64 on Sunday to top Funseth by a stroke. Still, astonishing feats, considering Funset won just three times on tour.\nHe's best known for the "Hinkle Tree" -- after cutting a dogleg on the par-5 8th hole at Inverness by hitting onto the 17th fairway during the 1979 U.S. Open, the USGA installed a tree overnight to block the route -- but Hinkle also has the distinction of holding a share of the first-round '81 Masters lead.\nA former U.S. Junior Amateur champ, Renner turned in a first-round 67 to take the 1983 Masters lead into Friday. However, the three-time PGA Tour winner followed up with a 75 and 78, failing to finish inside the top 15.\nIn his only Masters outing in 1988, Wrenn went to bed on Thursday as the co-leader off a first-round 69. The success was short lived, as he was nine-over par the next three days at Augusta.\nDonald's experience at the 1990 Masters is a tale of two rounds. On Thursday, in his first appearance at Augusta National, Donald lit up the scoreboard to the tune of an eight-under 64. Sadly, his stay atop was not to be, as Donald went 18 shots higher on Day 2. The weekend wasn't much better with a 77 and 76.\nMaking his Masters debut in 1995, Henninger showed zero rookie nerves through three days with a 70 and pair of 68s. Tied with Ben Crenshaw in Sunday's final group, Henninger stumbled out of the gate with a 39, ultimately finishing eight shots behind Crenshaw for the green jacket.\nChamblee's known for his work behind the mic, yet he could swing the sticks back in his day. A 69 on Thursday gave Chamblee the first-round lead in the 1999 Masters, although he was eventually done in by a 75 on Saturday.\nPlaying in the 2000 Masters for the first time at 37 years old, "the Chief" made the most of his first day, hanging up a 68 to take a one-shot lead. Though he went eight shots higher on Friday, Paulson still managed to finish inside the top 15.\nMattiace began his Saturday at the 2003 Masters nine back of leader Mike Weir. However, a 69 in tough conditions brought Mattiace back into the fold. Posting an early 65 on Sunday to stage one of the largest comebacks in major history, it appeared the green jacket belonged to Mattiace until he bogeyed the 18th. Facing Weir in sudden death, he doubled the 10th, losing the playoff by one.\nA member of the 2006 Ryder Cup team, Wetterich led the first two rounds of the wind-swept 2007 Masters. But on moving day, Wetterich went in the wrong direction, bogeying the second hole and tripling the third en route to a Saturday 83.\nThe 2011 Masters is remembered for Rory McIlroy losing a four-shot Sunday lead. But tied with McIlroy after Day 1 was Quiros of Spain, who turned heads with a seven-under 65. He treaded water on Friday with a 73, but his title ambitions quickly sank on Saturday thanks to a 75.