What If...?
11 amazing accomplishments Johnny Miller probably wasn't that impressed by
Moments after Rickie Fowler's win at the Honda Classic, Johnny Miller said the following: "Obviously a win is a win, but you’ve got to learn to finish out Sundays like a true champion. He hasn’t learned how to do that yet." Talk about a tough crowd. Fowler had just beaten a very good field on one of the tour's toughest golf courses. By four shots -- the same margin with which he'd started the day. And yet, the NBC analyst didn't seem that impressed. It got us thinking, What would Johnny say about other great accomplishments?
