Masters Gear April 2017 10 items you can buy only in the Augusta National member shop

The Masters merchandise center is the ultimate weakness for golfers who are lucky enough to become patrons. It holds hundreds of Masters-branded items that are for sale only on Augusta's grounds (and later on eBay, of course). But there's an even more exclusive Masters store—the members shop. This tiny spot, which is located near Augusta National's clubhouse, is open only to Augusta National members, players, player family members and media personnel, and it offers items you won't find in the main Masters merchandise center. Here are 10 items for sale only in the member shop and in the uber-posh Berckman's Place.