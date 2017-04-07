10 items you can buy only in the Augusta National member shop

Must Reads
By

The Masters merchandise center is the ultimate weakness for golfers who are lucky enough to become patrons. It holds hundreds of Masters-branded items that are for sale only on Augusta's grounds (and later on eBay, of course). But there's an even more exclusive Masters store—the members shop. This tiny spot, which is located near Augusta National's clubhouse, is open only to Augusta National members, players, player family members and media personnel, and it offers items you won't find in the main Masters merchandise center. Here are 10 items for sale only in the member shop and in the uber-posh Berckman's Place.

1

Member-shop caps

2

Houndstooth cap

3

Driver and fairway wood headcovers

4

Valuables pouches

That same tartan design you saw in those headcovers is available in pouch form, too.
5

Navy full-zip vest

It has just the Augusta logo, it's clean in its coloring and its stitching, and it's the softest fabric I've ever touched. This is, quite possibly, the perfect golf vest. ($145)
6

Hand-forged bag-tag

This hand-forged bag-tag, also designed by Seamus, is beautiful in its simplicity and would be a solid conversation starter. ($55)
7

Michael Aram cheese plate

Michael Aram is well known for designing luxury home goods—everything from serving platters and pitchers to coffee tables and mirrors. This year, Michael Aram has come to the Masters to design an array of items, including this marble cheese plate ($145)
8

Michael Aram metal trays, nut bowls and trinket plates

You'll start to notice that the cluster of azaleas is Michael Aram's signature touch. The small metal tray ($110), nut bowl ($98.50) and trinket tray ($98.50) would be unlike any Masters gear you already own.
9

Azalea candles

These candles really do smell like azaleas, and since their tops would fit many other candles, you wouldn't have to throw them away as soon as you burn through the original.
10

Michael Aram wine coaster and stopper set

Again, we're not sure there's a more subtle or delicate way to celebrate the Masters than these Michael Aram pieces, including this wine coaster and stopper set ($98.50)
Ashley Mayo is a senior editor at Golf Digest and oversees the magazine’s social media platforms. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 2 handicap.
